Don Wilson, guitarist with The Ventures, dies at 88

Jason DeCrow/AP
FILE - Bob Spalding, left, and Don Wilson of The Ventures perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in New York, March 10, 2008. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
Posted at 12:56 PM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 13:56:34-05

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Don Wilson, co-founder and rhythm guitarist of the instrumental guitar band The Ventures, has died.

He was 88.

The News Tribune reports Wilson died Saturday in Tacoma of natural causes, surrounded by his four children.

The band’s hits included “Walk, Don’t Run,” and the theme song for “Hawaii Five-O.”

They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

In the 1960s and early 1970s, 38 of the band’s albums charted in the United States.

The Ventures had 14 singles in the Billboard Hot 100.

