Driver in deadly Los Angeles high-speed motorcycle crash wasn't pursued, police say

The driver of a motorcycle in Los Angeles was pronounced dead after a tragic accident seen on aerial video, when the driver slammed into a sedan on a roadway at a high speed. The accident happened after the driver was stopped by police who were investigating an alleged stolen vehicle.

"It's a very sad day here and just another example of how reckless driving, regardless of who it is, causes death," Los Angeles Police Captain Andy Neiman told reporters at a news conference.

Questions still remain over why the driver of the motorcycle continued to race along Los Angeles roads after being stopped by police. Police say they decided not to pursue the driver after their initial traffic stop.

Video shows the driver speeding on street after street, but patrol cars cannot be seen tailing the driver.

"There was some statement made that we were in pursuit of this motorcycle. I just want to make it very clear at no time were we in pursuit," Captain Neiman said.

At about 1 p.m. local time undercover officers spotted the driver, police say.

Captain Neiman said, "There was something that alerted undercover officers that was suspicious, they ran the motorcycle license and it came back as a confirmed stolen."

When officers tried to pull the driver over in a parking lot, they say he fled.

The driver sped along roads for at least six minutes after the initial traffic stop, reaching 100 miles per hour at some points, according to KCAL/KCBS.

A news helicopter followed the driver, recording as he sped through residential areas. Police cruisers could not be seen pursuing the driver.

Then suddenly the motorcycle can be seen colliding with a sedan, sending the motorcyclist into the air. Two people in the other car had to be taken to the hospital.

The identity of the driver of the motorcycle was not immediately released.