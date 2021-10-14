Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Efforts to track diversity in journalism are lagging

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Richard Drew/AP
FILE - The exterior of Fox News studios in the News Corporation headquarters building appears in New York on Aug. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
News Corportation Fox News headquarters
Posted at 2:57 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 15:57:00-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Despite renewed attention on efforts to diversify hiring in journalism since George Floyd's killing, the ability to measure real progress is proving elusive.

The News Leaders Association says it is extending the deadline for responses to its survey about employment practices at news organizations out of disappointment over how few are willing to reveal whether their staffs are diverse.

Experts say there are several factors, including a realization among some leaders that their own efforts don't measure up. There has been some tangible progress over the past year and a half, particularly in the hiring of several minorities in leadership roles.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018