Emmett Till investigation closed by Justice Department

Officials reopened investigation in 2017
This undated portrait shows Emmett Till. The government announced the conclusion of an investigation into the brutal slaying of the black teenager that helped spur the civil rights movement more than 60 years ago. Till, who was from Chicago, was abducted and beaten to death hours after he was said to have whistled at a white woman while visiting Mississippi. His body was found in a river days later.
Posted at 4:46 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 18:07:07-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department told relatives of Emmett Till that it is ending its investigation into the 1955 lynching of the Black teenager from Chicago.

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Monday about the closure of the investigation.

Till was abducted, tortured and killed after witnesses said he whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The killing galvanized the civil rights movement after Till’s mother insisted on an open casket. Jet magazine published photos of his brutalized body.

Two men who were acquitted by an all-white jury later confessed, though they died years ago. Officials reopened an investigation after a 2017 book quoted Carolyn Bryant Donham as saying she lied when she claimed that Till grabbed her. Relatives have denied that Donham recanted her allegations about Till.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
