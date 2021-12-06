Emmett Till investigation closed by Justice Department

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department told relatives of Emmett Till that it is ending its investigation into the 1955 lynching of the Black teenager from Chicago.

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Monday about the closure of the investigation.

Till was abducted, tortured and killed after witnesses said he whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The killing galvanized the civil rights movement after Till’s mother insisted on an open casket. Jet magazine published photos of his brutalized body.

Two men who were acquitted by an all-white jury later confessed, though they died years ago. Officials reopened an investigation after a 2017 book quoted Carolyn Bryant Donham as saying she lied when she claimed that Till grabbed her. Relatives have denied that Donham recanted her allegations about Till.

