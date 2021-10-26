Ex-Liberty spokesman says he was fired for raising concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former spokesman for Liberty University is suing the evangelical Virginia school after being fired.

Scott Lamb alleges in the lawsuit that his termination came in retaliation for voicing concerns that sexual misconduct accusations were mishandled.

Lamb filed the suit Monday.

He said in an interview with The Associated Press that he pushed for answers about what was being done to investigate claims raised in a lawsuit filed over the summer by 12 women, and was continually dissatisfied.

Lamb’s lawsuit alleges that he was terminated for engaging in activity protected under the federal law that protects against sex discrimination in education.

The school has not responded to a request for comment.

Liberty University has been plagued by scandal in recent years. The school's former president, Jerry Falwell Jr. stepped down after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a young man.

Falwell Jr. claimed his wife had an affair with the man, but he wasn't involved.

Falwell Jr. sued the school, claiming it damaged his reputation.