EXPLAINER: Was tornado outbreak related to climate change?

Mark Humphrey/AP
Kenny Sanford exits his mother-in-law's apartment through a collapsed wall Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 1:40 PM, Dec 12, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Unusually warm temperatures and a storm system moving east linked to the La Nina weather pattern helped create the conditions necessary for the monstrous tornadoes and severe weather that tore through parts of the Midwest and South.

Tornadoes in December are unusual, but not unheard of. Scientists say figuring out how climate change is affecting the frequency of tornadoes is complicated and their understanding is still evolving.

Still, they say the atmospheric conditions that give rise to such outbreaks, including rising temperatures, moisture, and wind shear are intensifying as the planet warms.

