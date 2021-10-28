Watch
Favre repays $600K in Mississippi welfare case, auditor says

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters in Jackson, Miss. Favre has repaid $600,000 in state welfare money he accepted for speeches where he didn't appear, but the state attorney general could sue Favre if he doesn’t pay interest owed on the amount, the Mississippi auditor said Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Posted at 8:11 PM, Oct 27, 2021
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi auditor says retired NFL player Brett Favre has repaid the welfare money he accepted for scheduled speeches where he didn't show up.

Auditor Shad White says Favre paid $600,000 this week.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback still owes $228,000 in interest.

White says the attorney general could sue Favre if that’s not paid by mid-November.

Favre received $1.1 million and repaid the first $500,000 in May 2020.

He said he did not know the money came from welfare funds.

Favre is not facing criminal charges.

A former Mississippi Department of Human Services director and others are charged in one of the state's largest embezzlement cases.

