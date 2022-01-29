Watch
Feds: Kansas woman led all-female Islamic State battalion

Cliff Owen/AP
FILE - The U.S. Courthouse is seen in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
Posted at 12:49 PM, Jan 29, 2022
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A woman who once lived in Kansas has been arrested after federal prosecutors charged her with joining the Islamic State group and leading an all-female battalion of AK-47 wielding militants.

The U.S. Attorney in Alexandria, Virginia, announced Saturday that 42-year-old Allison Fluke-Ekren has been charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization.

Prosecutors say Fluke-Ekren wanted to recruit operatives to attack a college campus in the U.S. and discussed a terrorist attack on a shopping mall.

An FBI affidavit also alleges that Fluke-Ekren became leader of an Islamic State unit called “Khatiba Nusaybah” in the Syrian city of Raqqa in late 2016.

The all-female unit was trained in the use of AK-47 rifles, grenades, and suicide belts.

