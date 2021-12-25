Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021

They both carved out sterling reputations as military and political leaders over years of public service.

But both also saw their legacies tarnished by their actions in the long, bloody war in Iraq.

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell and former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld are among the many noteworthy people who died in 2021.

Also among those who died this year was a man who for years held the title of baseball’s home run king.

Hank Aaron, who died in January, endured racist threats on his path to breaking Babe Ruth’s record and is still considered one of the game’s greatest players.

