For a third time, judge rejects bail for Ghislaine Maxwell

Chris Ison/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain's Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire. (Chris Ison/PA via AP, File)
Ghislaine Maxwell
Posted at 2:47 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 15:47:44-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has for a third time rejected a bail package aimed at freeing Ghislaine Maxwell as the ex-girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein awaits trial on charges that she recruited teenage girls for him to sexually abuse.

Federal Judge Alison J. Nathan in Manhattan said Monday in a written decision that nothing had changed since her previous two rulings in the matter.

Lawyers for the 59-year-old Maxwell argued that defense motions to dismiss the charges against her and an offer to renounce her U.K. and France citizenships were significant enough to assure the court she would show up for trial.

The judge has not yet ruled on the defense motions.

Back in December, the judge rejected a $28.5 million bail package for Epstein's former girlfriend, which included $22.5 million belonging to Maxwell and her husband.

