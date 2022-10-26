Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Ford to end push to join self-driving vehicle industry, joining VW

Ford, Volkswagen to collaborate on vans, pickup, electric vehicle
(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file)
This photo combo shows the logo for Volkswagen, left, and Ford. The companies will work together to develop a small city van, a larger cargo van, a small pickup truck and an electric vehicle as part of their global alliance announced in 2019. <br/>
Ford, Volkswagen to collaborate on vans, pickup, electric vehicle
Posted at 6:33 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 19:33:47-04

Two of the world's largest automakers, Ford and Volkswagen, have decided to end their joint venture to enter the self-driving vehicle market.

Ford said this week that it had ended its large project as it had doubts about the ability to commercialize self-driving cars and said that the technology is further away than it had previously expected.

The company says it is still optimistic about the future of the technology, but as Ford CEO Jim Farley said, "profitable, fully autonomous vehicles at scale are a long way off, and we won’t necessarily have to create that technology ourselves.”

VW CEO Oliver Blume said, “Our goal is to offer our customers the most powerful functions at the earliest possible time and to set up our development as cost-effectively as possible.”

Companies are saying that the development of self-driving vehicles is costly.

Ford said on Wednesday that it expects a loss of $2.7 billion on its investment in Argo AI.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018