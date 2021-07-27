Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California

OAKLAND, Calif. — Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed Monday in Oakland, California.

A tweet on Boxer’s verified Twitter account says the assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car.

“I’m not hurt physically at all. I’m just shook up," the 80-year-old told KPIX.

Boxer added that the attacker was likely under 18 years old.

"I was yelling at the kid as he was running with my phone,” Boxer told KPIX. “I said ‘I want to call my grandkids, why are you doing this?’ He could care less. He got in the car. But I hope he has some guilt.”

The attacker and the getaway driver have not been caught.

Boxer served as senator from California from 1993 until 2017.