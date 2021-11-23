Watch
Funeral held for 9-year-old who sustained injuries at Astroworld

AP
This photo provided by Taylor Blount shows Ezra Blount, 9, posing outside the Astroworld music festival in Houston on Nov. 5, 2021. Ezra has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival. Ezra, of Dallas, died Sunday, Nov. 14 at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, family attorney Ben Crump said. (Courtesy of Taylor Blount via AP)
Posted at 3:37 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 16:37:50-05

On Tuesday, the youngest victim to die after sustaining injuries at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston was laid to rest in Dallas.

CBS DFW reported that hundreds arrived to attend 9-year-old Ezra Blount's funeral at Inspiring Body of Christ Church.

According to the Associated Press, Blount was in a medically induced coma for days following Travis Scott’s Nov. 5 concert before he died on Nov. 14.

He was the tenth victim to die following the tragedy.

Blount, who attended the concert with his father, sustained severe damage to his brain, kidney, and liver after being “kicked, stepped on, and trampled, and nearly crushed to death," according to a lawsuit filed by his family.

ABC News reported that more than 300 people who attended the show have filed a lawsuit 300 against the event organizers, venue management, and performers at the concert.

