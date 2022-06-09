GasBuddy: National average price of gas reaches $5

GasBuddy announced Thursday morning that the national average price for one gallon of gas has reached $5, setting a new record in the U.S.

Meanwhile, AAA reports that the national average price sits at $4.97.

In all 50 states, the average price of gasoline is above $4.63, according to AAA.

California has the highest price of gas – the state average is $6.40, although some places have recorded prices as high as $9 per gallon.

2022 has already been a record-breaking year in terms of gas prices.

According to GasBuddy data, the national average price of gas broke the $4 per gallon threshold on March 5.

Two days later, the national average broke another record and reached $4.10 per gallon.

Another record was set in late April when diesel prices reached $5.16 per gallon.

Petroleum analysis expert at GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan warns that prices could worsen throughout the summer if refiners face unexpected issues, including major hurricanes.