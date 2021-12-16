Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Defense to open its case starting Thursday

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Bajornas/AP
FILE — In this June 25, 2013 file photo, Ghislaine Maxwell, founder of the TerraMar Project, attends a press conference on the Issue of Oceans in Sustainable Development Goals, at United Nations headquarters. Despite his suicide, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein will still be put on trial in a sense in the coming weeks by a proxy: his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell. The 59-year-old Maxwell is to go before a federal jury in Manhattan later this month on charges she groomed underage victims to have unwanted sex with Epstein. (United Nations Photo/Rick Bajornas via AP)
Ghislaine Maxwell
Posted at 7:41 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 08:41:02-05

NEW YORK — A New York City jury has heard four women detail accusations that they were teens when they became victims of a sex-abuse scheme devised by Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.

Starting Thursday, Maxwell's attorneys are expected to make their case that Maxwell isn't the one to blame.

The British socialite's trial will resume with the defense calling its own witnesses in federal court in Manhattan.

The closely watched trial is moving along more quickly than initially expected, and the defense case could last just two days.

Prosecutors say Maxwell lured and groomed underage girls into a trafficking scheme set up by Epstein in the 1990s and 2000s.

Maxwell's attorneys are expected to argue that she should not be blamed for the crimes of Epstein.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of sexually abusing dozens of girls. He died by suicide in jail a month later.

Epstein had previously served 13 months in jail in connection with a 2008 Florida conviction on prostitution charges and solicitation of a minor. Experts have called that conviction a "sweetheart deal" between Epstein and local prosecutors.

Epstein's high-profile connections with world leaders like Prince Andrew and former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump have put a worldwide microscope on Maxwell's trial.

Maxwell faces up to 70 years in prison if convicted on all six counts of conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. She has denied any wrongdoing.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018