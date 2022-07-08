Gun applicants in NY will have to list social media accounts

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is rolling out a novel strategy to screen applicants for gun permits.

The state will require people seeking to carry concealed handguns to hand over lists of their social media accounts for a review of their “character and conduct.”

It’s an approach applauded by many Democrats and national gun control advocacy groups as missed warning signs pile up in investigations of mass killings. But some experts have raised questions about how the law will be enforced and how it will address free speech concerns.

Some of the local officials who will be tasked with reviewing the social media content also are asking whether they’ll have the resources. No new funding was allocated to help manage the new requirement.

The new law also bans guns in public spaces including bars theaters and stadiums unless there is a sign posted that says firearms are allowed inside.

It also requires applicants to take hours of safety training courses and provide references before getting a license to carry a concealed handgun.