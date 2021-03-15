Menu

Haaland OK'd at Interior, 1st Native American Cabinet head

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - This April 3, 2019, file photo shows Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., one of the first Native American woman elected to Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Deb Haaland
Posted at 5:33 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 18:33:58-04

The Senate has confirmed New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland as interior secretary, making her the first Native American to lead a Cabinet department and the first to lead the federal agency that has wielded influence over the nation’s tribes for nearly two centuries.

Democrats and tribal groups hailed Haaland’s confirmation as historic. For the first time a Native American will lead the powerful department where decisions on relations with the nearly 600 federally recognized tribes are made.

Interior also oversees a host of other issues, including energy development on public lands and waters, national parks and endangered species.

