Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Harvard returning Standing Bear's tomahawk to Nebraska tribe

items.[0].image.alt
NATI HARNIK/AP
The Many Moccasins Dance Troupe participate in the first Standing Bear commemoration ceremony at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, May 13, 2005. The Chief Standing Bear celebration is held to raise awareness of Indigenous citizens in Nebraska. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
STANDING BEAR COMMEMORATION
Posted at 12:00 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 13:15:08-04

BOSTON (AP) — A tomahawk once owned by Chief Standing Bear, a pioneering Native American civil rights leader, is returning to his Nebraska tribe after decades in a museum at Harvard.

The university's Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology says it's been working with members of the Ponca Tribe in Nebraska and Oklahoma to repatriate the artifact.

The tribe's chairman says its anticipated return is a powerful symbol of homecoming for the tribe. Standing Bear gave the tomahawk to one of his lawyers after winning the 1879 court case that made him one of the first Native Americans granted civil rights.

WATCH MORE

Ponca Tribe of Nebraska wants Standing Bear's tomahawk back

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018