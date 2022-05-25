Heisman Trophy-winner Herschel Walker to face Warnock in Georgia Senate race

Football great Herschel Walker, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has won Georgia's GOP Senate primary.

The Republican will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the November general election. Walker defeated five fellow Republicans, including Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and former Trump administration official and Navy veteran Latham Saddler.

Walker is a political newcomer but has nearly unmatched name recognition in Georgia from his days as a college football running back. He led the University of Georgia football team to a national title during the 1980 season and won the Heisman Trophy in 1982.