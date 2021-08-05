Watch
Hit with #MeToo revolt, Blizzard Entertainment chief is out

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - This June 13, 2013 file photo shows the Activision Blizzard Booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. The president of Activision's Blizzard Entertainment is stepping down, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, weeks after the company was hit with a discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuit in California as well as backlash from employees over the work environment. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 4:58 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 17:58:49-04

The president of Activision's Blizzard Entertainment is leaving the company as it continues to deal with the fallout from a discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuit.

The state of California sued Activision Blizzard Inc. last month, claiming the company was a "breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women."

According to the Associated Press, the state cited in the lawsuit that the company had a "frat boy" culture.

In the lawsuit, female employees allegedly faced constant sexual harassment, and only a handful of women were named to leadership roles, and then they did; their salary was less than their men coworkers, the AP reported.

On Tuesday, Activision Blizzard President and COO Daniel Alegre sent a letter to employees to tell them that J. Allen Brack was leaving the company to pursue new opportunities.

In a statement, the company said Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra would take over and co-lead the team moving forward.

"Both leaders are deeply committed to all of our employees; to the work ahead to ensure Blizzard is the safest, most welcoming workplace possible for women, and people of any gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or background; to upholding and reinforcing our values; and to rebuilding your trust," the company said in a news release. "With their many years of industry experience and deep commitment to integrity and inclusivity, Jen and Mike will lead Blizzard with care, compassion, and a dedication to excellence."

