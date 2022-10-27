Horton Fitness issues recall after treadmills unexpectedly accelerate or stop

A recall has been issued for 192,000 treadmill units sold across the U.S. after the treadmills “can unexpectedly accelerate, change speed, or stop without user input.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been 874 reports of the treadmill unexpectedly changing speeds. Those incidents have caused 71 injuries involving bruises, abrasions and broken bones.

The recall involves Horizon Fitness T101-05 folding treadmills. Horizon T101-05 is printed on the treadmill’s serial number label, which is located on the metal frame near the power switch. Only models with serial numbers that start with TM734 and TM486 are included in the recall.

The treadmills were sold at retailers across the U.S., including Dick’s Sporting Goods, and online at Amazon.com, from March 2018 through October 2022 for between $600 and $1,000.