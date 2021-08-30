How you can help those impacted by Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Power is out to nearly all of New Orleans and Louisiana residents are assessing the damage from Ida after the storm made landfall near Port Fourchon on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane.

It was one of the strongest storms to make landfall in the U.S. and it struck on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina hitting The Big Easy in 2005.

Now, as Ida moves northeast into Mississippi and other states, many may be wondering how they can help those affected by the storm.

With natural disasters like hurricanes, cash is often preferred over donating items like clothing, food, or bottled water. Those supplies may be helpful, but they can cause logistical issues for those working to help victims quickly.

When you’re making a donation to help victims in a natural disaster, it’s also important to give to trusted organizations. The Better Business Bureau offers a tool that can help you to research groups before you donate to them.

Below are some organizations that will be assisting hurricane victims:

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is accepting donations as it provides shelter and necessities to people displaced by Ida. Donations to the Red Cross enable the organization to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from the disaster.

United Way

The United Way of Southeast Louisiana is accepting donations to help victims of Ida. The organization says the funds help families get back in their homes, rebuild schools and businesses, and give vulnerable communities the care they need.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army says its network of trained disaster staff and volunteers are on the ground across the Gulf Coast to help provide food, clothing, clean-up kits, and emotional support to those affected by the storm. When donating, you can select Hurricane Ida and the organization says 100% of your donation will be applied to helping those victims.

Americares

Americares says its emergency response team has deployed to the Gulf Coast to respond to the Ida aftermath. Donations to its disaster relief fund will support the organization’s response to storms like Ida, the group says.

Groups helping animals

Since humans aren’t the only ones affected by Hurricane Ida, there are multiple organizations you can donate to that help animals. The Louisiana SPCA, the Mississippi ASPCA, and the Humane Society of the United States are all accepting donations.