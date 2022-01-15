Watch
Hundreds of migrants set off from Honduras toward US border

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Delmer Martinez/AP
Members of a migrant caravan begin their journey in the hopes of reaching the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Delmer Martinez)
Posted at 2:59 PM, Jan 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-15 15:59:18-05

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Some 600 migrants hoping to reach the United States have set off in a caravan from northern Honduras.

Young men, women, and children gathered overnight at the San Pedro Sula bus station and left shortly after dawn, heading for the Guatemalan border.

Most are from Nicaragua, Honduras, and Cuba. Such groups hope that traveling together will be safer or cheaper than trying to hire smugglers or trying on their own.

Several expressed hopes local governments would let them pass.

But similar caravans have been repeatedly broken up or blocked in recent years.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
