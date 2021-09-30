Watch
In an attempt to cut costs, USPS to slow mail delivery

Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The United States Post Office said Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 that it has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle, part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its huge fleet to electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Posted at 6:15 PM, Sep 30, 2021
Mail may take longer to reach its final destination.

Starting Oct. 1, the U.S. Postal Service will begin implementing its new service standards.

The changes include longer delivery times for certain products.

According to CBS News, three-day delivery for standard first-class mail will be extended to five days.

However, the two-day service for local mail will not change, CBS News reported.

In addition to the slower mail service, hours at post offices will be cut.

The changes in response to projections that show the U.S. Postal Service is on track to lose $160 billion over the next 10 years.

