In mourning yet again, NYC prepares to honor fallen officer

Yuki Iwamura/AP
Members of National Action Network pray during a news conference near the scene of shooting in Harlem section of Manhattan on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in New York. New York City police officer Jason Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora, 27, was critically wounded and “fighting for his life” said Mayor Eric Adams on Saturday. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Police Officers Shot
Posted at 11:19 AM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 12:19:28-05

NEW YORK (AP) — A city reeling from a spate of violence is preparing to lay to rest a rookie police officer being hailed as an inspiration to his immigrant community, as investigators sought to make sense of a domestic dispute that left another officer “fighting for his life.”

Funeral services for 22-year-old New York City Police Officer Jason Rivera were being finalized.

Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son.

Mora was wounded.

The man police say shot them also was wounded. He has been identified as Lashawn McNeil.

