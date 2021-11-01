Invasive spiders the size of your palm take hold in Georgia

An invasive spider species from East Asia is cloaking parts of Georgia in its webs.

Millions of palm-sized Joro spiders have suspended themselves in webs on porches, power lines, and mailboxes in about 25 counties in the southern state, according to the University of Georgia.

Entomologists at the university say residents need to become comfortable with the new arachnid in town because it’s not going anywhere.

The Joro spiders were first identified in the state in 2014. Scientists believe they may have made it to the area via a shipping container that was dropped off on I-85 in the Braselton area.

Arachnophobes aren’t too thrilled with the new addition to the state, but the scientists say they haven’t yet seen any negative effects on any native species.

The only negative aspect of the invasive species seems to be the nuisance caused by their extreme numbers in 2021. But experts believe Mother Nature will take its course and the numbers will settle down to a moderate amount over time.

Scientists also say residents of the state could even benefit from the spiders because they can act as free pest control. They can naturally suppress pests without chemicals by killing mosquitoes, biting flies, and stink bugs.

For those who need to eliminate the spiders on their property, experts say you can take a leaf rake or a stick and wrap the spider in its web in a ball. Then, they say you can lay the web on the ground and step on the spider, repeating as necessary. You could also spray them with aerosol products.