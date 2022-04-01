Watch
Iowa court upholds gender identity discrimination case

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady enters the Iowa House chambers to listen to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds deliver her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) —DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld much of a 2019 jury verdict that found the state discriminated against a transgender prison employee by denying him the use of men’s restrooms and locker rooms. However, the court dismissed a portion of the case that centered on sex discrimination. The decision means Jesse Vroegh has won his discrimination lawsuit based on gender identity and the jury’s $120,000 damages verdict awarded for emotional distress. Vroegh is a former nurse at the state’s Mitchellville prison for women. The decision in which the full court recognized gender identity discrimination for transgender workers under state civil rights law is a significant LGBTQ victory. 

