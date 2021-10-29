Watch
Iowa governor signs vaccine mandate exemption bill into law

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
File
Posted at 1:53 PM, Oct 29, 2021
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a bill that allows Iowa workers to seek medical and religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates and guarantees that those who are fired for refusing a vaccine will qualify for unemployment benefits.

Reynolds signed the bill Friday and the law becomes effective immediately. Reynolds has opposed federal requirements for masks and vaccines, even though COVID-19 has killed nearly 7,000 people in Iowa and medical science has shown both to be effective in reducing the spread of the coronavirus. In Iowa, 55.4% of the population is fully vaccinated. Reynolds says no Iowan should lose their job over the vaccine.

