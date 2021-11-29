Watch
Iowa teens plead not guilty in high school teacher's death

AP
This photo provided by the Fairfield (Iowa) Police Department shows Nohema Graber. Two teenagers are being charged as adults in the death of Nohema Graber, a Fairfield High School teacher, the Jefferson County Sheriff's office said, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Fairfield (Iowa) Police Department via AP)
Posted at 2:08 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 15:08:38-05

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — Two southeast Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher have pleaded not guilty.

The 16-year-olds are accused of killing Nohema Graber in Fairfield earlier this month. In the arraignment documents filed Monday, the suspects also waived their right to a speedy trial, which means prosecutors are not required to try them within 90 days of formal charges being filed Nov. 12.

The teens are awaiting a judge's decision on whether their $1 million bond will be reduced to give them a chance for release before trial.

