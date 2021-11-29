Iowa teens plead not guilty in high school teacher's death

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — Two southeast Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher have pleaded not guilty.

The 16-year-olds are accused of killing Nohema Graber in Fairfield earlier this month. In the arraignment documents filed Monday, the suspects also waived their right to a speedy trial, which means prosecutors are not required to try them within 90 days of formal charges being filed Nov. 12.

The teens are awaiting a judge's decision on whether their $1 million bond will be reduced to give them a chance for release before trial.