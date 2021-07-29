Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Israel to offer 3rd COVID booster shot to older citizens

items.[0].image.alt
Oded Balilty/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021 file photo, a man receives his second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from a Magen David Adom national emergency service volunteer, at a private nursing home, in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the country will offer a coronavirus booster to people over 60 who have already been vaccinated. The campaign makes Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to its citizens on a wide scale. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)
IsraelVaccine
Posted at 2:58 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 15:58:49-04

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister has announced that the country will offer a coronavirus booster to people over 60 who have already been vaccinated.

Thursday's announcement by Naftali Bennett makes Israel the first country to offer a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine to its citizens on a wide scale.

The decision came at a time of rising infections and concerns that the vaccine’s efficacy dwindles over time.

Israel's president, Isaac Herzog, is to be the first to get the booster on Friday. It will be offered to the general public beginning Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018