AKRON, Ohio — Akron, Ohio, police arrested the father of Jacob Blake and the aunt of Breonna Taylor on Wednesday while protesting the police killing of a 25-year-old Black man.

Akron Municipal Court records confirm Jacob Blake Sr. was arrested on four counts: riot, resisting arrest, failure to disperse and disorderly conduct. Bianca Austin, Taylor's aunt, was charged with three counts, riot, failure to disperse and disorderly conduct.

Twitter account @FamilysSoupTV posted a video showing the moment police officers arrested Jacob Blake Sr. "He's handicapped, that's Jacob Blake Sr. You know who that is, right?" said a witness in the video.

Police shot and killed 25-year-old Jayland Walker following a traffic-related pursuit on June 27. Police later said Walker was not armed. Walker was shot dozens of times and police released body-camera footage showing the shooting.

The police shooting sparked protests in the area, drawing Blake and Taylor. Akron's mayor had lifted a curfew the same day. He said he hoped protesters would be peaceful.

All the charges against the two are misdemeanors.

Jacob Blake Jr. was shot by a Kenosha Police Officer seven times and left partially paralyzed. The shooting led to massive protests and unrest across Wisconsin and the nation. That Kenosha officer, Rusten Sheskey, was not criminally charged in the shooting. Jacob Blake Sr. has been a vocal participant in police-related protests since then.

Taylor, who was employed as an EMT, was inside her home when police conducted a “no-knock raid” on her home. Thinking the police officers were intruders, Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot at the police.

Louisville Metro Police officers returned fire, striking and killing Taylor.

Cleveland-area news outlets report police said they are gathering information on what happened. Local activists are planning a press briefing on Thursday.

