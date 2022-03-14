Judge blocks release of Bob Saget's death records

A judge in Florida has blocked the release of records related to actor Bob Saget's death, a family attorney said.

Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters filed a lawsuit to prohibit the release of photos, videos and other records.

Their attorney said on Monday that a judge granted their request for an injunction.

"We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward," attorney Brian Bieber said.

Saget died in January in a Florida hotel room.

The medical examiner's report stated that the actor died from an accidental blow to the head, likely a fall.

The report also stated no illicit drugs or toxins in his system.

