Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s sweeping opioid settlement

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s sweeping deal to settle thousands of lawsuits over the toll of opioids.

U.S. District Court Judge Colleen McMahon in New York found flaws in the way the bankruptcy settlement protects members of the Sackler family from lawsuits.

The Sacklers own Purdue Pharma.

The decision Thursday sides with one federal government office, eight states and a handful of other parties over thousands who had claims against Purdue and came to support the settlement.

The Sacklers would have funded much of the settlement in exchange for the legal protections.

The case is likely to be appealed to another court.