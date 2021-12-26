Watch
Judge upholds ruling against NYT over Project Veritas memos

FILE - A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building May 6, 2021, in New York. A New York judge has upheld an order preventing the Times from publishing documents between conservative group Project Veritas and its lawyer and ruled that the newspaper must immediately relinquish confidential legal memos it obtained. The decision Thursday, Dec. 23, by State Supreme Court Justice Charles D. Wood in Westchester County, released Friday, comes in a defamation lawsuit Project Veritas filed against the Times in 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Posted at 3:54 PM, Dec 26, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has ordered The New York Times to relinquish confidential legal memos it obtained between conservative group Project Veritas and its lawyer.

State Supreme Court Justice Charles D. Wood in Westchester County upheld his earlier order preventing the Times from further publishing the memos written by attorney Benjamin Barr.

The ruling released publicly Friday came in a defamation lawsuit Project Veritas filed against the Times in 2020.

The newspaper says it'll appeal the ruling and seek a stay.

Publisher A.G. Sulzberger decried it as an attack on press freedoms.

Project Veritas lawyer Elizabeth Locke hailed it as a victory for the First Amendment.

