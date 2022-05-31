Watch
Jury's duty in Depp-Heard trial doesn't track public debate

Johnny Depp
Steve Helber/AP
Actor Johnny Depp arrives in the courtroom after lunch, at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Monday May 2, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."(AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Johnny Depp
Posted at 6:42 AM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 07:42:48-04

When the jury in Johnny Depp's libel suit against ex-wife Amber Heard resumes deliberations after the Memorial Day weekend, its focus will be on issues much removed from the public debate that has engulfed the proceedings.

For six weeks, testimony focused on details of alleged abuse that Heard suffered. Public debate also focused on whether Heard is telling the truth about what she experienced. But the jury has been tasked not with determining who was abused, but whether Heard defamed Depp when she wrote a newspaper piece about domestic violence.

Depp says he was defamed, even though the article doesn't mention him. The jury verdict form spells out multiple hurdles Depp must clear to prevail.

As the jury was given the holiday weekend off, Depp was seen performing with a guitar in Sheffield, England.

