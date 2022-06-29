Watch Now
Justice Breyer to officially retire on Thursday

FILE: Justice Stephen Breyer
FILE: Justice Stephen Breyer
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer announced he will officially retire at noon on Thursday.

Breyer informed President Joe Biden of his retirement plan in a letter on Wednesday.

"It has been my great honor to participate as a judge in the effort to maintain our constitution and the rule of law," Breyer wrote.

Breyer's retirement is not a surprise. He informed the president earlier this year that he would step down after the current term. The court will release its final opinions of the term at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to succeed Breyer. The Senate confirmed Jackson by a 53-47 vote in April.

She will become the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

