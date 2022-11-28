Watch Now
Kim Kardashian says she's reevaluating relationship with Balenciaga after controversial ad

Posted at 11:01 AM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 12:01:29-05

Kim Kardashian broke her silence about Balenciaga's controversial ad that featured children holding teddy bears that were adorned with bondage gear.

"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images," Kardashian wrote on Twitter. "The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period."

Kardashian is a high-profile brand ambassador for Balenciaga. She often wears items from the luxury brand and advertises their looks.

The Spanish fashion brand removed its ad, which was featured on its Instagram page. In a statement obtained by CNN, Balenciaga said their plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. It added that it is "taking legal action against the parties creating the set and including the unapproved items."

Kardashian said she's reevaluating her relationship with the brand. The reality star and entrepreneur said she will base her decision on Balenciaga's "willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened" and the actions "I am expecting to see them take to protect children."

