Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America's longest war

AP
In this image made through a night vision scope and provided by U.S. Central Command, Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, boards a C-17 cargo plane at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, as the final American service member to depart Afghanistan. (U.S. Central Command via AP)
Posted at 10:40 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 11:40:43-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — After two decades, the United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America's longest war and closing a sad chapter in military history.

It's likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of 13 U.S. service members and more than 180 Afghans.

The last U.S. Air Force evacuation flight left Kabul airport late Monday. Secretary of State Antony Blinken put the number of Americans still remaining in Afghanistan at under 200. National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday morning that the mission to get the last Americans out has now "shifted from a military mission to a diplomatic mission." President Joe Biden was set to address the nation on Afghanistan later Tuesday.

