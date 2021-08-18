Local woman responds to developments in Afghanistan after working there for three years

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The events unfolding in Afghanistan are leaving many military men and women who did tours abroad speechless and heartbroken.

The Taliban seized power in just days over regions U.S. troops worked decades to uplift and protect.

Some of those who lived and worked in Afghanistan are raising concerns about how the Taliban take over will affect the most vulnerable.

3 News Now reporter Kent Luetzen spoke with Shelli Heil, an economist who spent three years in Afghanistan.

