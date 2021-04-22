Looking to be more sustainable? Start with your technology

Technology is all around us. So, it's a good place to start if you're trying to make choices that are better for the planet.

“I would say overall, living a more sustainable lifestyle is becoming top of mind for the average American,” said Matt Bertulli, CEO and co-found of Pela.

Pela is a company that makes fully compostable tech accessories.

Bertulli says when it comes to making sustainable choices, we should consider how much we're buying to begin with.

“I mean the biggest thing is to just buy less. I mean it's hard for people to hear that. But when you're looking at like a phone, for example, you know, iPhone's going to drop a new phone every single year,” said Bertulli.

He says don't just think of the devices themselves, think about the energy they're using.

Turn off and unplug what you're not using at night. Programmable smart plugs can make that easy.

Finally, if this all seems overwhelming, Bertulli says to start small.

“My advice is to just try to do one thing better. You know? And if there's 350 million Americans out there, one thing times 350 million, that's a lot of good,” said Bertulli.