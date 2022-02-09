Los Angeles is expected to be unseasonably hot during Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES — The weather at this Sunday’s Super Bowl game is expected to be unseasonably hot.

A rare wintertime heat advisory was issued for California.

Temperatures during game time could reach 90 degrees Sunday.

High temperatures in Los Angeles during this time of year are usually in the mid-60s.

Players and spectators likely won’t feel the full force of the heat inside SoFi Stadium because the indoor-outdoor arena is able to maintain a controlled temperature.

Still, the National Weather Service is advising people to take precautions, including drinking plenty of water and wearing lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

The high temperatures are expected to set a record for the warmest day ever on which the big game has been played.