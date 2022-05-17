Maggie Peterson of the 'Andy Griffith Show' dies at age 88

Maggie Peterson, who played Charlene Darling on the "Andy Griffith Show," died on Sunday, according to a statement on her official Facebook page.

The statement said Peterson's health after the death of her husband.

"We are relieved that we were able to move her home to be close to family for her last days," the post says.

In addition to the "Andy Griffith Show," Peterson also appeared on "Green Acres" and "The Odd Couple."

Peterson, a native of Colorado, had been living in Las Vegas, Nevada, her family said.

A service will be held to honor Peterson's life in the next few weeks, according to the family's statement.

Peterson was 88 years old.