Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Major storm dumps snow, closes mountain routes in California

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Richard Vogel/AP
An airliner takes an approach through storm clouds to Hollywood Burbank Airport, in Burbank, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state. Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to pound the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
West Coast Weather
Posted at 4:08 PM, Dec 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-26 17:08:11-05

COLFAX, Calif. (AP) — A major Christmas weekend storm caused whiteout conditions and closed key highways amid blowing snow in mountains of Northern California and Nevada, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days.

A 70-mile stretch of Interstate 80 was shut Sunday from Colfax, California, through the Lake Tahoe region to the Nevada state line.

The California Department of Transportation also closed other mountain routes while warning of poor visibility and slippery conditions for drivers.

The National Weather Service says to “expect major travel delays on all roads.”

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018