Man dies after miscalculating how much caffeine should go in drink

A man is dead after he overdosed on caffeine powder that was the equivalent to 200 cups of coffee.

Tom Mansfield was a personal trainer who lived in Wales.

The BBC reports he was trying to weigh a dose between 60 and 300 milligrams.

However, he was using a scale that was weighing in grams and ended up consuming more than six times the recommended dose.

Mansfield began clutching his chest and complained that his heart was beating too fast.

After laying down minutes later, he began foaming at the mouth, the BBC reported.

Paramedics worked to resuscitate him for about 45 minutes, but were unable to save him.

A coroner report found Mansfield had caffeine levels of 392 milligrams per liter of blood in his system.

Typically, one cup of coffee generates an average of 2 to 4 milligrams of caffeine per liter of blood.

The FDA estimates that 10,000 to 14,000 milligrams of caffeine is deadly.

The threshold is lower for people with underlying heart conditions.

Mansfield’s cause of death was ruled as caffeine toxicity.