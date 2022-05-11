Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Massive New Mexico blaze races closer to rural resort towns

Spring Wildfires
Cedar Attanasio/AP
A sunset is seen through plumes wildfire smoke in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Area residents have been on and off of evacuation orders of the past month as fires grow and move with intense and unpredictable winds. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)
Spring Wildfires
Posted at 3:33 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 16:37:02-04

The largest wildfire burning in the United States is heading toward mountain resort towns in northern New Mexico.

Officials say the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire is racing up steep slopes and along exposed ridgelines, while tossing embers high into the air.

Crews are dealing with another day of strong winds that fan the flames.

"Large smoke clouds could be seen for around a hundred miles around the fire in all directions," fire officials said.

The blaze has charred more than 370 square miles and has destroyed homes throughout the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

The fire, which started in April, is 33% contained.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018