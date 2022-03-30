Michigan city closes roadway to protect migrating salamanders

A city in Michigan is doing its part to help protect the lives of salamanders.

Marquette city officials announced last week that a portion of Peter White Drive in Presque Isle Park would partially be closed to vehicle traffic to protect migrating blue-spotted salamanders.

The city said the road would be closed daily beginning at 8 p.m. from March 21 to April 30 or until the migration is completed.

Officials said road barricades would be placed and removed daily to prevent cars in the migration area.

Foot traffic only is permitted in the area.

According to the Associated Press, the closure began in 2018 when a student at nearby Northern Michigan University noticed that hundreds of salamanders migrating were being killed by vehicles as they traveled to their breeding ponds from the park.

The road was first closed in 2020, and as a direct result, only three salamanders perished that year, the news outlet reported.