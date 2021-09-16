Microsoft offering option to ditch passwords

Microsoft is giving users the option to get rid of their passwords.

In a blog post, Vasu Jakkal, Microsoft's corporate vice president of Security, Compliance and Identity, said they have been working on the technology for years.

"You can now completely remove the password from your Microsoft account," he said. "Use the Microsoft Authenticator app, Windows Hello, a security key, or a verification code sent to your phone or email to sign in to your favorite apps and services, such as Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft OneDrive, Microsoft Family Safety, and more."

Jakkal said "weak passwords" lead to compromised accounts. He claims there are 579 password attacks every second.

If a person decides to go passwordless and doesn't like it, Jakkal said they can revert their account back to accepting a password.

CNN reports that stolen passwords can end up on the dark web and lead to personal information being compromised.