Minnesota man gets life sentence for selling fentanyl in 11 fatal overdoses

The Justice Department announced that a Minnesota man was sentenced to life in prison for selling fentanyl that resulted in 11 fatal overdoses.

In a press release, the Justice Department said Aaron Broussard, of Hopkins, was convicted in March of 17 counts, including conspiracy and distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

“Eleven lives lost. Families, friends, and communities [were] forever changed by the devastation brought on by Aaron Broussard’s deadly fentanyl. Although the trauma felt by the victims can never be undone and the true cost can never be calculated, Mr. Broussard will now spend the remainder of his life behind bars,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger in a statement.

During the 31-year-old's trial, federal prosecutors said Broussard's customers believed they were buying Adderall.

As a result, 11 of them died from a fentanyl overdose, federal prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutors said at least four other customers of his suffered serious bodily injury.

During his sentencing hearing, Senior U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson praised the bravery of those who provided impact statements, the Justice Department said.

“Your disregard for human life is terrifying," Nelson told Broussard.