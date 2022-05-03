Watch
Minnesota prepares to be abortion destination if Roe falls

Minnesota Capitol
Jim Mone/AP
In this Aug. 30, 2005 file photo, the Minnesota State Capitol is shown in St. Paul, Minn. St. A massive renovation both inside and out is kicking into high gear now that a major element of funding has fallen into place.
Posted at 5:02 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 18:02:23-04

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota could become a destination for abortion services for women from other states if the U.S. Supreme Court throws out the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

The state’s abortion providers say they're already preparing for a surge.

Abortion would remain legal, at least for now, under a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling.

Minnesota has some significant restrictions in place, including a 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that minors notify both parents before they can get an abortion.

But a lawsuit by abortion rights advocates that’s due to go to trial next month seeks to remove those barriers.

