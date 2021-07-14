Watch
Missouri governor OKs police chokehold, accountability bills

Alex Brandon/AP
Posted at 4:09 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 17:09:31-04

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed bills that would increase police accountability, limit the use of officer chokeholds and, critics say, shield police while ramping up penalties for protesters.

Parson signed the bills Wednesday. One measure puts limits on investigations of officers and provides protection against civil claims unless the officer is criminally convicted.

The other bans police use of chokeholds, the technique used by former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin to kill George Floyd last year. Missouri NAACP President Rod Chapel said the measure makes little progress, especially considering it includes numerous provisions to further protect police that he said are unnecessary. 

